Sacks Parente Golf Appoints Ryan Stearns as Chief Financial Officer

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPGC) recently announced the appointment of Ryan Stearns as the company’s Chief Financial Officer, effective from January 6, 2025. Mr. Stearns, aged 53, brings with him over two decades of senior leadership experience in managing complex financial responsibilities across various sectors, including both public and private organizations, as well as international entities.

Prior to joining Sacks Parente Golf, Mr. Stearns served as the Chief Financial Officer of JTB Strategic Services from 2021, specializing in finance, technology, and human resources consulting for healthcare, fintech, and SaaS clients. He also held the position of Chief Financial Officer at Medical Innovations, a biotech and medical devices company, from 2017 to 2021.

Under the terms of the offer letter, Mr. Stearns will assume the typical duties associated with the role of Chief Financial Officer and will report directly to the Executive Chairman of the company. He will receive an annual base salary of $225,000 and may be eligible for discretionary bonuses at the company’s discretion. Additionally, subject to approval from the Board of Directors, Mr. Stearns will be granted an option to purchase 36,000 shares of Sacks Parente Golf’s Common Stock at the fair market value on the date of the grant. The option will vest over a three-year period, with gradual vesting increments contingent upon Mr. Stearns’ continued employment.

It is essential to note that Mr. Stearns’ employment is on an “at will” basis, allowing either party to terminate the agreement at any time and for any reason. This appointment marks a significant milestone for Sacks Parente Golf as the company continues to strengthen its leadership team and position itself for future growth.

For full details regarding Mr. Stearns’ appointment, interested parties can refer to the offer letter filed as Exhibit 10.1 in the current report submitted by Sacks Parente Golf to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, and actual results may vary. Interested parties are encouraged to review the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for more information.

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc, a technology-forward golf company, manufactures and sells golf products. The company provides putting instruments, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related products. It also offers online custom fitting programs. The company sells its products through e-commerce, distributors, wholesale customers, including pro-shops at golf courses and off-course retailers, sporting goods retailers, online retailers, third-party distributors, and through Club Champion Golf, as well as through mass merchants and corporate customers in the Americas, Asia, and Europe.

