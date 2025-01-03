Cartica Acquisition (NASDAQ:CITEU) Enters Amendment to Business Combination Agreement

Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITEU), a Cayman Islands exempted company, recently disclosed the entry into an amendment to its Agreement and Plan of Merger. The company, alongside Nidar Infrastructure Limited and Yotta Data and Cloud Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nidar, formalized the amendment on December 31, 2024. This amendment pertains to the Business Combination Agreement, with the intention to ensure focused actions and regulatory compliance during key transitions.

The Amendment mandates a series of actions by Cartica. Firstly, it requires Cartica to initiate the qualification process for its publicly-traded securities on the OTC Markets Group. This qualification should be effective within ten business days following the potential delisting of Cartica securities from the Nasdaq on January 4, 2025. Additionally, Cartica is tasked with maintaining continued qualification of its securities on the OTC Markets post the Nasdaq Delisting Date, until the Closing. Furthermore, cooperation with Nidar to delist Cartica’s securities from the OTC Markets and deregister under the Exchange Act is also part of the Amendment. Moreover, the Amendment extends the Termination Date to January 7, 2026.

The complete details of the Amendment can be found in the current report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 2.1, which is integrated by reference. It’s essential to note that the descriptions provided are complemented by the Amendment in its entirety.

Regarding forward-looking statements, this disclosure includes statements within the safe harbor provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such remarks often revolve around estimates, plans, forecasts, and intentions related to the Business Combination Agreement and comparable deals. Cartica emphasizes caution as these statements are subject to various known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and evolving circumstances. The company does not provide assurances of actual outcomes aligning with the forward-looking projections.

This Current Report doesn’t encompass all data concerning the Business Combination. In connection with this event, Cartica and Nidar prepared and filed a Registration Statement on Form F-4 with the SEC. The Registration Statement, which includes crucial proxy statement/prospectus details, is pivotal for shareholders casting votes on the Business Combination. Interested parties can access these filings on the SEC’s website or through Cartica and Nidar’s channels.

In closing, it is crucial to note that this disclosure does not signify any offer or solicitation for securities. It’s imperative to adhere to laws and regulations governing securities transactions. Investors and stakeholders should exercise diligence in reviewing official documents associated with the Business Combination for comprehensive understanding.

The included Exhibit 2.1, presenting the Amendment, and related documents are paramount resources for interested parties to delve deeper into the forthcoming transitions.

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector.

