Solitron Devices Announces Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Bookings and Expected Revenue

Solitron Devices, Inc. recently disclosed its unaudited fiscal 2025 third quarter bookings and anticipated revenue in a press release issued on December 26, 2024. The company, commonly referred to as Solitron, released details regarding its financial performance, shedding light on its outlook moving forward.

The press release, provided as Exhibit 99.1 in the Form 8-K filing, outlines the significant aspects of Solitron’s fiscal 2025 third quarter performance. This disclosure provides investors and stakeholders with valuable insights into the company’s financial standing and performance metrics.

Furthermore, as per Item 7.01 of the filing concerning Regulation FD Disclosure, the information detailed under Item 2.02 regarding the company’s financial results has been incorporated by reference, ensuring a comprehensive understanding of Solitron’s current financial situation.

The Form 8-K also includes information under Item 9.01 regarding Financial Statements and Exhibits. In this section, Exhibit 99.1, the Press Release issued by Solitron Devices, Inc., has been detailed for reference. Additionally, a Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document) marked as Exhibit 104 has been included in the filing.

As of January 2, 2025, the report was officially signed by Tim Eriksen, the Chief Executive Officer of Solitron Devices, Inc. Purportedly authorized by the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the filing signifies the transparency and compliance standards adhered to by the company in communicating relevant financial information to its stakeholders.

Solitron Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets solid-state semiconductor components and related devices primarily for the military and aerospace markets. The company offers various bipolar and metal oxide semiconductor (MOS) power transistors, power and control hybrids, junction and power MOS field effect transistors, field effect transistors, and other related products.

