Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Stock Price Down 50% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Free Report) fell 50% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 163,054 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 134,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Identillect Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.01.

About Identillect Technologies

Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. It offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology that targets organizations of various sizes, as well as individuals, including medical professionals, insurance companies, accountants, lawyers, real estate agents, and educators in the United States and Mexico.

