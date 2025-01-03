Sen. Thomas R. Carper Sells Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Stock

Senator Thomas R. Carper (D-Delaware) recently sold shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY). In a filing disclosed on January 02nd, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock on December 13th.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Price Performance

AY opened at $21.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $23.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.2225 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 306.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AY

Institutional Trading of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AY. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 362.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 499.4% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 433.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Senator Carper

Tom Carper (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Delaware. He assumed office on January 3, 2001. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. Carper (Democratic Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Delaware. He won in the general election on November 6, 2018. In the 2000 election Carper defeated incumbent William V. Roth Jr. (R), who had first been elected in 1970. Carper was re-elected in 2006, 2012, and 2018. Before being elected to the Senate, Carper served as the governor of Delaware from 1992 to 2000, a member of the U.S. House from 1982 to 1992, and the treasurer of Delaware from 1976 to 1982. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Carper is an average Democratic member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Democratic Party on the majority of bills. Carper served as chairman of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs from 2013 to 2014 and was the committee’s ranking member from 2015 to 2016. In 2017, he became the ranking member on the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works. Carper was born in Beckley, West Virginia. He grew up in Danville, Virginia, and graduated from Whetstone High School in Columbus, Ohio. Carper attended The Ohio State University on a Navy R.O.T.C. scholarship, graduating in 1968 with a B.A. in economics.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.