Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Down 0.8% – Time to Sell?

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $510.26 and last traded at $511.23. Approximately 29,055,953 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 37,113,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $515.61.
Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.2 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $512.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $489.54.
Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
