SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading Down 1.5% – Here’s What Happened

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.35 and last traded at $15.40. Approximately 29,175,662 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 47,335,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.63.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded SoFi Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.31, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $697.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.59 million. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 3.71%. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $96,430.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 152,203 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,823.08. The trade was a 5.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bashir Ruzwana sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $833,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,510.74. This represents a 66.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,009,264 shares of company stock valued at $416,889,795 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 280,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

