MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading Down 4.4% – Here’s Why

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $285.01 and last traded at $289.62. Approximately 22,397,611 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 19,012,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $302.96.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSTR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on MicroStrategy from $300.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $479.25.

The company has a market cap of $71.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.39 and a beta of 3.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $341.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.44). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 87.05%. The business had revenue of $116.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($8.98) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 5,700 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.15, for a total value of $1,465,755.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,106,372. The trade was a 32.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.01, for a total transaction of $6,624,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,344.60. This represents a 73.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,000 shares of company stock worth $32,259,177 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 2,900.0% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

