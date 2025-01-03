PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $85.05 and last traded at $85.35. Approximately 4,526,183 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 12,839,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Susquehanna lifted their target price on PayPal from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Phillip Securities reissued an “accumulate” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.42.

PayPal Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $86.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.53.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $26,000. Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in PayPal by 186.1% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

