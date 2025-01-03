BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Shares Down 7.5% – Here’s Why

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.21 and last traded at $4.45. Approximately 66,165,219 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 480% from the average daily volume of 11,412,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBAI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on BigBear.ai from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

BigBear.ai Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $41.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.04 million. BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 109.90% and a negative return on equity of 138.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at BigBear.ai

In related news, CEO Amanda Long sold 200,000 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,583,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,978,829.50. This trade represents a 7.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc sold 572,817 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $1,019,614.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 143,713,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,809,668.66. This represents a 0.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 782,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,887,246. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigBear.ai

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBAI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BigBear.ai by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 189,593 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 206.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 68,663 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in BigBear.ai by 6,435.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 653,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 643,570 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in BigBear.ai by 135.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 23,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Featured Stories

