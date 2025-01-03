Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Shares Up 0.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) were up 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $273.02 and last traded at $271.42. Approximately 139,893 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 155,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $269.68.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Primerica from $314.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Primerica from $313.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.33.

The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.85.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.87. Primerica had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 30.93%. The firm had revenue of $774.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.50%.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 14th that permits the company to buyback $450.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total value of $903,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,942,728.94. The trade was a 7.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRI. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Primerica by 85.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Primerica by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Primerica by 629.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

