Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Should You Buy?

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.78 and last traded at $19.59. 8,814,011 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 13,659,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

The company has a market cap of $67.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average of $16.89.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.3225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ET. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2,138.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 44.8% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.6% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

