Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Stock Price Down 1.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $197.36 and last traded at $197.49. 6,417,164 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 14,998,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.39.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.72 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 39.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.5484 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 77.1% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.1% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

