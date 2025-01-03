Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Price Up 1.7% – Here’s What Happened

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) was up 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $107.90 and last traded at $107.57. Approximately 12,365,312 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 16,304,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.74.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.83. The company has a market cap of $471.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Vertex Planning Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Etfidea LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.2% during the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.