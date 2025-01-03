Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Stock Price Down 10.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) were down 10.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.30 and last traded at $21.23. Approximately 15,619,316 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 146% from the average daily volume of 6,355,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Oklo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Oklo to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. B. Riley began coverage on Oklo in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Oklo in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Oklo Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Oklo

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.25.

In related news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 230,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $4,982,596.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,543,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,056,066.85. This trade represents a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Kinzley acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $99,750. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oklo during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,493,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oklo in the third quarter worth approximately $19,753,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oklo in the 3rd quarter worth $2,889,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Oklo in the 3rd quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oklo in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

About Oklo

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Further Reading

