Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading Up 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.01 and last traded at $9.90. Approximately 53,882,789 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 54,218,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on F. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

The stock has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in F. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.1% during the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 85,471 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,534 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,096 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 9.0% during the third quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

