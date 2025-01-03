Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Shares Up 46.7% – Should You Buy?

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 46.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.55. Approximately 8,653,851 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5,373% from the average daily volume of 158,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Stock Up 46.7 %

The firm has a market cap of C$152.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.41.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America and South Asia. It offers a suite of Microsoft software products, tools, and services comprising Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, Microsoft 365, Microsoft Fabric, Microsoft Copilot, Azure OpenAI, Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, Azure Synapse, SQL Server, System Center, Microsoft Sentinel, Windows, Azure Virtual Desktop, Power Platform, Power Automate, Power Virtual Agents, Power Apps, Power BI, and Microsoft Viva; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.

