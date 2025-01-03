MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Down 3% – Should You Sell?

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.64 and last traded at $16.77. Approximately 32,785,156 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 56,140,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MARA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of MARA in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of MARA in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MARA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Macquarie boosted their target price on MARA from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on MARA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

MARA Stock Up 2.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 5.63.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.04). MARA had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $481,337.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,250,804 shares in the company, valued at $74,389,070. This represents a 0.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of MARA stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $392,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,836,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,149,031.50. This represents a 0.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 153,615 shares of company stock worth $3,258,686. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MARA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in MARA by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 10,674 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in MARA by 126.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 786,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,615,000 after purchasing an additional 439,309 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in MARA during the second quarter worth about $1,314,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MARA by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 7,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in MARA by 686.5% in the 2nd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 18,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 16,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

About MARA

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Further Reading

