Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Stock Price Down 17.6% – Here’s Why

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM – Get Free Report) shares were down 17.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 137,017 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 149,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Omineca Mining and Metals Trading Down 17.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.61 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.65.

About Omineca Mining and Metals

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wingdam gold project covering an area of 50,000 hectares located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia. The company holds interest in the Fraser Canyon project and Mouse Mountain Project located in British Columbia.

