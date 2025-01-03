Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Stock Price Down 17.6% – Should You Sell?

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 17.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 137,017 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 149,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Omineca Mining and Metals Trading Down 17.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.65. The company has a market cap of C$12.61 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.25.

About Omineca Mining and Metals

(Get Free Report)

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wingdam gold project covering an area of 50,000 hectares located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia. The company holds interest in the Fraser Canyon project and Mouse Mountain Project located in British Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omineca Mining and Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omineca Mining and Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.