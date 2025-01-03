Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Down 2.1% – Here’s What Happened

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) was down 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.29 and last traded at $13.30. Approximately 40,560,926 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 39,645,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RIVN shares. Bank of America downgraded Rivian Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.74.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 0.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.12.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $991,434.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 863,361 shares in the company, valued at $11,983,450.68. This represents a 7.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 8,097 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $98,783.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 370,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,892.20. The trade was a 2.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,000 shares of company stock worth $3,312,443. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,357,579 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $565,012,000 after buying an additional 17,341,786 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 153.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,430,500 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $72,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,867 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 79.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,607,220 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $51,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,831 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,479,559 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $33,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,106 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,388,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Featured Articles

