Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Up 0.8% – What’s Next?

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $85.35 and last traded at $84.79. Approximately 7,391,349 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 17,251,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.13.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BABA. Macquarie upgraded Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.07.

The stock has a market capitalization of $202.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $15.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $13.19. The business had revenue of $236.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.45 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 315.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

