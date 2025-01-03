Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Stock Price Up 11.4% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) traded up 11.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 25 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 24.36 ($0.30). 62,154,777 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 34,082,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.86 ($0.27).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 22.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 25.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £355.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -450.33, a PEG ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18.

In other Tullow Oil news, insider Roald Goethe purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($24,755.54). 24.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

