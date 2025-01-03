AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc Buys 6,646 Shares

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 6,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $86,065.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,880,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,047,217.30. This trade represents a 0.08 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ecor1 Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

On Monday, December 30th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 65,184 shares of AnaptysBio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $842,177.28.

AnaptysBio Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB opened at $13.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $406.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of -0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.50. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $41.31.

Institutional Trading of AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $0.58. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 287.94% and a negative net margin of 289.75%. The company had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 191.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 22,164 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 117.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 23,926 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,594,000 after buying an additional 13,336 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 2.0% during the third quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,209,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,008,000 after acquiring an additional 43,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on ANAB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AnaptysBio from $56.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BTIG Research lowered AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ANAB

AnaptysBio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.