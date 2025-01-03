Mark E. Scott Sells 22,000 Shares of Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP) Stock

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) CFO Mark E. Scott sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $137,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Airship AI Trading Down 4.6 %

AISP opened at $5.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.22. Airship AI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $14.32.

Get Airship AI alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Airship AI in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Institutional Trading of Airship AI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Airship AI by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 12,214 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Airship AI by 1,982.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 26,095 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Airship AI by 12.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 21,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Airship AI by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 45,247 shares during the period. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Airship AI

(Get Free Report)

Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airship AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airship AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.