Insider Selling: NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Insider Sells 3,003 Shares of Stock

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) insider Samuel Yount sold 3,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $40,390.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 401,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,394,808.45. The trade was a 0.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Samuel Yount also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Samuel Yount sold 440,336 shares of NerdWallet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $5,940,132.64.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Samuel Yount sold 154,465 shares of NerdWallet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $2,029,670.10.

On Monday, December 16th, Samuel Yount sold 71,341 shares of NerdWallet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $955,255.99.

On Friday, December 13th, Samuel Yount sold 76,185 shares of NerdWallet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $1,020,879.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Samuel Yount sold 65,167 shares of NerdWallet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $898,652.93.

NerdWallet Price Performance

NerdWallet stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.35. The company has a market cap of $991.43 million, a PE ratio of -96.42 and a beta of 1.31. NerdWallet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $17.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NerdWallet ( NASDAQ:NRDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. NerdWallet had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NerdWallet, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRDS. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of NerdWallet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in NerdWallet during the third quarter worth $62,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in NerdWallet during the third quarter worth $86,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NerdWallet in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the second quarter valued at $196,000. 38.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NRDS shares. Barclays raised their price target on NerdWallet from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NerdWallet from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NerdWallet from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

About NerdWallet

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

