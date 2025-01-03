SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Down 12.5% – Should You Sell?

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) fell 12.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.31 and last traded at $19.84. 67,431,156 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 41,383,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SOUN. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, September 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush boosted their target price on SoundHound AI from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on SoundHound AI from $8.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.07.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 3.03.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.02 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 163.58% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 88.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric R. Ball sold 30,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $240,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 110,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,583.21. The trade was a 21.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $409,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,117 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,154.99. The trade was a 15.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,782,918 shares of company stock worth $45,391,343. Corporate insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOUN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 997,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 479,912 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 19,780 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in SoundHound AI by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SoundHound AI by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Featured Stories

