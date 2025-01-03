hVIVO (LON:HVO) Shares Down 6.8% – Should You Sell?

hVIVO plc (LON:HVO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 19 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 19.10 ($0.24). 2,518,262 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 3,389,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.50 ($0.25).

hVIVO Stock Down 0.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 23.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 26.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £129.44 million, a PE ratio of 634.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86.

hVIVO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

hVIVO plc operates as a pharmaceutical service and contract research company. The company is involved in testing vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials. It provides services to big pharma, biotech, government, and public health organizations. The company has a portfolio of human challenge study models for conditions, such as RSV, flu, human rhinovirus, asthma, malaria, cough, and COPD, as well as developing COVID-19 human challenge study model.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for hVIVO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for hVIVO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.