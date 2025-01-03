Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Trading Up 10.9% – Should You Buy?

Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 10.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.60 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.44 ($0.03). Approximately 4,628,327 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,377,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.20 ($0.03).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 17 ($0.21) price objective on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.
Hummingbird Resources plc (AIM: HUM) is a leading multi-asset, multi-jurisdiction gold producing Company, member of the World Gold Council and founding member of Single Mine Origin (www.singlemineorigin.com). The Company currently has two core gold projects, the operational Yanfolila Gold Mine in Mali, and the Kouroussa Gold Mine in Guinea, which will more than double current gold production once at commercial production.
Further, the Company has a controlling interest in the Dugbe Gold Project in Liberia that is being developed by joint venture partners, Pasofino Gold Limited.
