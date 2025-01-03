Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Trading Down 50% – Here’s What Happened

Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Free Report) was down 50% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 163,054 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 134,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Identillect Technologies Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.69.
Identillect Technologies Company Profile
Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. It offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology that targets organizations of various sizes, as well as individuals, including medical professionals, insurance companies, accountants, lawyers, real estate agents, and educators in the United States and Mexico.
