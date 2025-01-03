Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.20 and last traded at $15.20, with a volume of 21110 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.41.
Palmer Square Capital BDC Stock Up 1.2 %
The firm has a market cap of $502.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.13.
Palmer Square Capital BDC Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.92%. Palmer Square Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.50%.
Institutional Trading of Palmer Square Capital BDC
Palmer Square Capital BDC Company Profile
Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Palmer Square Capital BDC
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 3 Legacy Tech Companies Reemerging as AI Leaders
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Analysts’ Favorite Cybersecurity Stocks: 3 Top Picks
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Analysts Are Bullish: 3 Tech Giants With Upgraded Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Palmer Square Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palmer Square Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.