Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.20 and last traded at $15.20, with a volume of 21110 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.41.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $502.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.13.

Get Palmer Square Capital BDC alerts:

Palmer Square Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.92%. Palmer Square Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.50%.

Institutional Trading of Palmer Square Capital BDC

Palmer Square Capital BDC Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSBD. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in the second quarter worth $315,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in the second quarter worth $173,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in the third quarter worth $792,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Palmer Square Capital BDC by 22.1% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 104,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 18,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Palmer Square Capital BDC by 7.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 383,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 25,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palmer Square Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palmer Square Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.