enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO) Director Robert Gray Buys 3,500 Shares of Stock

enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Free Report) Director Robert Gray bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.94 per share, for a total transaction of $10,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,795.70. This represents a 45.72 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NVNO stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.25. enVVeno Medical Corporation has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $6.97. The stock has a market cap of $53.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.22.

enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that enVVeno Medical Corporation will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVNO. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in enVVeno Medical by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 49,613 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of enVVeno Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in enVVeno Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $295,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in enVVeno Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in enVVeno Medical by 7.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 10,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®?, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).

