My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) CFO Sells $10,800.00 in Stock

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Free Report) CFO Or Kles sold 2,000 shares of My Size stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $10,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,650. This trade represents a 9.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

My Size Trading Up 2.3 %

MYSZ stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.56. My Size, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $9.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on My Size from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On My Size

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in My Size stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 4.06% of My Size as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 27.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About My Size

My Size, Inc, an omnichannel e-commerce platform, provides AI-driven software as a service measurement solutions for fashion ecommerce companies in Israel, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Fashion and Equipment E-Commerce Platform, and SaaS Solutions segments. The company offers Size Form, which generates accurate measurements to find proper fitting clothes and accessories; First Look Smart Mirror, a solution for brick and mortar stores that allows customers to filter the whole physical store by their size and fit; Smart Catalogue, a solution that suggests the launch of new sizes, detects new product niches, and allows brands to adapt their assortment to their customer base; and True Feedback solution.

