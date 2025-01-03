Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) CEO Krishna Vaddi Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Free Report) CEO Krishna Vaddi purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,063.60. The trade was a 7.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Krishna Vaddi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, December 18th, Krishna Vaddi acquired 100,000 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $93,000.00.

Prelude Therapeutics Trading Down 2.0 %

Prelude Therapeutics stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average is $3.02. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $6.80.

Institutional Trading of Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PRLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 12,564 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 14,769 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 64,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 15,682 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 446.2% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 83,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 67,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRLD shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PRLD

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT1419, a myeloid cell leukemia-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of selected relapsed/refractory myeloid or B-cell malignancies; PRT2527, a cyclin-dependent kinase, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; PRT3645, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors; and PRT3879, a SMARCA2 selective protein degrader, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors with loss of SMARCA4 due to truncating mutation and/or deletion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.