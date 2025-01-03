ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Insider Jaume Pons Sells 10,796 Shares

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) insider Jaume Pons sold 10,796 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $17,057.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 580,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,528.12. This represents a 1.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ALX Oncology Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $1.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.90. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The company has a market capitalization of $82.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Trading of ALX Oncology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALXO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ALX Oncology by 31.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 25,199 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 394.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 438,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 204,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in ALX Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALXO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Stories

