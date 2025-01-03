Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Director Geno J. Germano Acquires 3,605 Shares

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Free Report) Director Geno J. Germano bought 3,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $16,186.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,053.43. This represents a 85.79 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ DTIL opened at $4.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average of $8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 9.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $19.43. The firm has a market cap of $35.98 million, a P/E ratio of 78.18 and a beta of 1.41.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Precision BioSciences stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Free Report) by 40.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,088 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.86% of Precision BioSciences worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 37.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision BioSciences, Inc, an advanced gene editing company, develops in vivo gene editing therapies for gene edits, including gene elimination, insertion, and excision in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to DNA genome insertion, deletion, and repair. It also provides PBGENE-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) to eliminate covalently closed circular DNA with direct cuts and edits as well as to inactivate integrated HBV DNA with the goal of long-lasting reductions in hepatitis B surface antigen; PBGENE-PMM for the treatment of m.3243 associated primary mitochondrial myopathy (PMM) which is expected to submit an IND and/or CTA.

