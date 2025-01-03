XChange TEC.INC (NASDAQ:XHG) Major Shareholder Financial Lp Hrt Sells 20,385 Shares

XChange TEC.INC (NASDAQ:XHG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt sold 20,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $18,346.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at $8,748. This trade represents a 67.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Financial Lp Hrt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 27th, Financial Lp Hrt purchased 12,027 shares of XChange TEC.INC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $10,704.03.

XChange TEC.INC Price Performance

Shares of XHG opened at $0.92 on Friday. XChange TEC.INC has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.81.

XChange TEC.INC Company Profile

XChange TEC.INC engages in the professional insurance agency business in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides a various insurance products underwritten by insurance companies, including state-owned property and casualty insurance companies, as well as various regional property and casualty insurance companies.

