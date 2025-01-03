Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) VP Pranam Kolari Sells 775 Shares

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) VP Pranam Kolari sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $17,127.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 145,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,210,356.50. The trade was a 0.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Coupang Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:CPNG opened at $22.29 on Friday. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $26.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 215.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 3.57%. Coupang’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Coupang from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Coupang by 438.1% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Coupang by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Coupang by 330.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Coupang by 438.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Stories

