Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) EVP Claire Marie Yenicay Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) EVP Claire Marie Yenicay sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $46,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 214,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,866.66. This trade represents a 2.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Claire Marie Yenicay also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

On Friday, December 20th, Claire Marie Yenicay sold 5,000 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $48,250.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Claire Marie Yenicay sold 500 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $4,925.00.

Townsquare Media Trading Up 5.2 %

NYSE:TSQ opened at $9.56 on Friday. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $13.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.80. The company has a market cap of $148.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.35.

Townsquare Media Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. Townsquare Media’s payout ratio is -29.15%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSQ. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Townsquare Media

Institutional Trading of Townsquare Media

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Townsquare Media in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 28.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.