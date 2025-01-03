CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Director Robert M. Swartz Sells 200 Shares of Stock

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) Director Robert M. Swartz sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.65, for a total value of $70,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,443.35. The trade was a 1.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CSW Industrials Stock Down 0.4 %

CSW Industrials stock opened at $351.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $390.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 47.76 and a beta of 0.81. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.50 and a 52-week high of $436.50.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CSW Industrials in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded CSW Industrials to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CSW Industrials from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CSW Industrials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $430.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSW Industrials

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 1,046.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,140,000 after buying an additional 77,576 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 2,006.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 57,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,702,000 after acquiring an additional 54,882 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.5% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

