Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE) President Songjiang Ma Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) President Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $25,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 2,924,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,555,837.50. This trade represents a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Songjiang Ma also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 26th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $25,400.00.
- On Monday, December 23rd, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $24,540.00.
- On Thursday, December 19th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $21,640.00.
- On Tuesday, December 17th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $22,100.00.
Gyre Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GYRE opened at $12.00 on Friday. Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $27.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average is $12.67.
About Gyre Therapeutics
Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.
