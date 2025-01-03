Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE) President Songjiang Ma Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) President Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $25,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 2,924,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,555,837.50. This trade represents a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Songjiang Ma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 26th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $25,400.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $24,540.00.

On Thursday, December 19th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $21,640.00.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $22,100.00.

Gyre Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GYRE opened at $12.00 on Friday. Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $27.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average is $12.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Gyre Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gyre Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Gyre Therapeutics by 281.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Gyre Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gyre Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gyre Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

