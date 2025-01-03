Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Director James F. Young Sells 4,600 Shares

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) Director James F. Young sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,716.80. The trade was a 7.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Novavax Stock Performance
NASDAQ NVAX opened at $8.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.38. Novavax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $23.86.
Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $84.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.80 million. The firm’s revenue was down 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.26) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novavax
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVAX shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Novavax from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.83.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVAX
About Novavax
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Novavax
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Legacy Tech Companies Reemerging as AI Leaders
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Analysts’ Favorite Cybersecurity Stocks: 3 Top Picks
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Analysts Are Bullish: 3 Tech Giants With Upgraded Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.