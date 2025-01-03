Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Director James F. Young Sells 4,600 Shares

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) Director James F. Young sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,716.80. The trade was a 7.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $8.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.38. Novavax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $23.86.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $84.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.80 million. The firm’s revenue was down 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.26) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,687,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,099,000 after buying an additional 1,621,772 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management lifted its position in Novavax by 19.0% during the second quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 9,662,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,263 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,055,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Novavax by 940.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,154,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Novavax by 48.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,999,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,252,000 after purchasing an additional 656,900 shares in the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVAX shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Novavax from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

