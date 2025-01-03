Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) CEO Snehal Patel Acquires 3,200 Shares of Stock

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) CEO Snehal Patel bought 3,200 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.12 per share, for a total transaction of $35,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,539,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,597,038.24. This represents a 0.06 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Greenwich LifeSciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ GLSI opened at $11.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.32 million, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.61. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $21.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average of $14.24.

Institutional Trading of Greenwich LifeSciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Greenwich LifeSciences by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 4.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 323.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

