Far East Gold Limited (ASX:FEG) Insider Buys A$18,000.00 in Stock

Far East Gold Limited (ASX:FEG – Get Free Report) insider Shane Menere acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.18 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,000.00 ($11,180.12).
Far East Gold Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 35.68.
About Far East Gold
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Far East Gold
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 3 Legacy Tech Companies Reemerging as AI Leaders
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Analysts’ Favorite Cybersecurity Stocks: 3 Top Picks
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Analysts Are Bullish: 3 Tech Giants With Upgraded Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Far East Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Far East Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.