Ronen Luzon Sells 6,000 Shares of My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Stock

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Free Report) CEO Ronen Luzon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total value of $31,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,240. This represents a 12.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

My Size Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MYSZ opened at $4.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.49. My Size, Inc. has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $9.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of My Size

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in My Size stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 4.06% of My Size at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of My Size from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th.

My Size Company Profile

My Size, Inc, an omnichannel e-commerce platform, provides AI-driven software as a service measurement solutions for fashion ecommerce companies in Israel, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Fashion and Equipment E-Commerce Platform, and SaaS Solutions segments. The company offers Size Form, which generates accurate measurements to find proper fitting clothes and accessories; First Look Smart Mirror, a solution for brick and mortar stores that allows customers to filter the whole physical store by their size and fit; Smart Catalogue, a solution that suggests the launch of new sizes, detects new product niches, and allows brands to adapt their assortment to their customer base; and True Feedback solution.

Featured Articles

