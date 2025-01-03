MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Director Theodore Shasta Sells 11,261 Shares

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) Director Theodore Shasta sold 11,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $69,029.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,461.32. The trade was a 13.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
MBIA Price Performance
Shares of MBIA stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $352.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average is $4.75. MBIA Inc. has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $7.16.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MBIA
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of MBIA by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MBIA in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in MBIA by 476.5% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 11,784 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MBIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in MBIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.
MBIA Company Profile
MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States. It operates United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.
