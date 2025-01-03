Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC) CEO J Heath Deneke Sells 1,000 Shares

Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC – Get Free Report) CEO J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $36,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,422,379.12. This trade represents a 0.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

J Heath Deneke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $37,490.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $36,190.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $34,940.00.

On Friday, December 20th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $34,970.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $35,180.00.

On Monday, December 16th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $35,180.00.

On Friday, December 13th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $35,950.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $37,090.00.

On Monday, December 9th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total transaction of $37,220.00.

On Friday, December 6th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $37,780.00.

Summit Midstream Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SMC stock opened at $37.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $402.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.39. Summit Midstream Corporation has a 52-week low of $15.56 and a 52-week high of $40.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Summit Midstream Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMC. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream during the third quarter worth $194,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Summit Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Summit Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $529,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth $1,311,000. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $1,576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Corporation focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. It operates natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering systems in four unconventional resource basins, including the Williston Basin in North Dakota, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations; the Denver-Julesburg Basin that consists of the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; the Fort Worth Basin in Texas, which comprises the Barnett Shale formation; and the Piceance Basin in Colorado, which includes the Mesaverde formation, as well as the emerging Mancos and Niobrara Shale formations.

