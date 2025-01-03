Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Director James F. Young Sells 5,400 Shares

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) Director James F. Young sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,080. This trade represents a 9.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Novavax Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $8.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.02. Novavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $23.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.38.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $84.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 300.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 97,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 72,894 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the third quarter valued at about $714,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,502,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,245,000 after purchasing an additional 304,159 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 709,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,961,000 after buying an additional 301,627 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Novavax by 147.6% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 63,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 37,631 shares in the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Novavax in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Novavax from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

