Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Director James F. Young Sells 5,400 Shares

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) Director James F. Young sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,080. This trade represents a 9.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Novavax Stock Up 6.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $8.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.02. Novavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $23.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.38.
Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $84.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Novavax in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Novavax from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.
