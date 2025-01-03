J Heath Deneke Sells 1,000 Shares of Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC) Stock

Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC – Get Free Report) CEO J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $37,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,597,664.94. This represents a 0.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

J Heath Deneke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 30th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $36,520.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $36,190.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $34,940.00.

On Friday, December 20th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $34,970.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $35,180.00.

On Monday, December 16th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $35,180.00.

On Friday, December 13th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $35,950.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $37,090.00.

On Monday, December 9th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total value of $37,220.00.

On Friday, December 6th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $37,780.00.

Summit Midstream Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Summit Midstream stock opened at $37.81 on Friday. Summit Midstream Corporation has a 12-month low of $15.56 and a 12-month high of $40.75. The company has a market capitalization of $402.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.09.

Institutional Trading of Summit Midstream

About Summit Midstream

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMC. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Summit Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream in the third quarter worth about $3,313,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Summit Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,794,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. 42.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Summit Midstream Corporation focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. It operates natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering systems in four unconventional resource basins, including the Williston Basin in North Dakota, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations; the Denver-Julesburg Basin that consists of the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; the Fort Worth Basin in Texas, which comprises the Barnett Shale formation; and the Piceance Basin in Colorado, which includes the Mesaverde formation, as well as the emerging Mancos and Niobrara Shale formations.

