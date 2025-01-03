Analyzing TSS (TSSI) and Its Peers

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TSS and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TSS $122.53 million $70,000.00 75.94 TSS Competitors $1.64 billion $105.06 million 0.05

TSS’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than TSS. TSS is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

TSS has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TSS’s rivals have a beta of -1.15, indicating that their average share price is 215% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

44.6% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.5% of TSS shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.5% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares TSS and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TSS 3.59% 87.89% 11.84% TSS Competitors -31.90% -27.95% -10.28%

Summary

TSS beats its rivals on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About TSS

TSS, Inc. offers planning, design, engineering, construction management, commissioning and maintenance services. It provides these services primarily for specialized facilities such as data centers, communications rooms, call centers, laboratories, trading floors, network operations centers, medical facilities and similar environments. TSS Inc., formerly known as Fortress International Group, Inc., is based in Columbia, United States.

